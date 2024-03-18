Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

