Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

