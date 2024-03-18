Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.