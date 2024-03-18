Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 398 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $631.60 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $428.68 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.66 and its 200-day moving average is $560.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

