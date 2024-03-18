Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $118.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $120.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

