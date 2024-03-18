Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

