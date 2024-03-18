Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $106.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $108.13.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

