Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

