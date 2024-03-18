Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 180,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,633. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

