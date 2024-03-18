WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.09

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 145431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,894 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,419,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 128,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 221.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.