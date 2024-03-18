WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

WM Technology Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 398,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

