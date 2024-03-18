WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAPSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 28,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
WM Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WM Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.