WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 28,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

