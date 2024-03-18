World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 325,917 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 361,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,166 shares in the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

