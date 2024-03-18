Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $1.23

Xai (XAI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $341.75 million and approximately $54.68 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.24214374 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $77,816,522.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

