Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of XHR opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 729,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.