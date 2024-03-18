XRUN (XRUN) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $106.36 million and approximately $433,108.64 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

