Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.14

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 41836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.