Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

