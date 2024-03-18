XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $145.77 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,078.29 or 0.99961601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010478 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00140742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01148592 USD and is up 11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,592,529.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.