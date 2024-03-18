Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yatsen by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Trading Down 12.9 %

Yatsen stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,561,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,021. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.17. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About Yatsen

Yatsen’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.