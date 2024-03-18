YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.38. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 270,475 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.