YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.38. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 270,475 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

