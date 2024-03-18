Zcash Price Down 20.3% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $452.40 million and approximately $80.86 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $27.71 or 0.00040948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00068792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

