ZClassic Price Hits $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $680,459.54 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00069040 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00040935 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020375 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
