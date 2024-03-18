ZEON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,971.20 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $2,971.20 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

