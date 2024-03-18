Zhong Jun Li Purchases 3,847,524 Shares of Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Free Report) insider Zhong Jun Li purchased 3,847,524 shares of Magontec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,277,734.21 ($1,508,433.25).
Magontec Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.
About Magontec
