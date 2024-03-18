Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 374,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 658,804 shares.The stock last traded at $44.97 and had previously closed at $46.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,070 shares of company stock worth $9,433,246. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

