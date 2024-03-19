11,094 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

