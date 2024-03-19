11,300 Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $100.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

