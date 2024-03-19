14,083 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:KOCT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.