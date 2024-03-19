14,344 Shares in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

