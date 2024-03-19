1,553 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.9 %

SONY opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.