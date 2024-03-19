17,900 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $465,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

