1,800 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,594,000.

Shares of ITA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. 419,526 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

