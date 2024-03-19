2,328 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,077. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

