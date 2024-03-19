2,384 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Up 0.5 %

RVTY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,958. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.