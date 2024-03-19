2,476 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

