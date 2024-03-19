2,634 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AON by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.78 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average of $316.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

