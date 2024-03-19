298 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.6 %

Universal Display stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.90. 22,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

