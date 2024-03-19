2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

2U Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 11.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

