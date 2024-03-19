39,631 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,728. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

