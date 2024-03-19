400 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $352.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.88.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

