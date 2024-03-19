4,730 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 576,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,923. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

