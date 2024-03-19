500 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.51. 181,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.68 and a 200-day moving average of $456.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

