5,887 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

