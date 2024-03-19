6,772 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

