823 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

