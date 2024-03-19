824 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. 2,450,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

