877 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 877 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

