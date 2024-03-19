8,974 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DOCT opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

