A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 9.4% in February

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 358,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,717. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,267,265.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

